Video of Islamabad Police Arresting Street Performer Goes Viral

By Asma Sajid | Published Feb 22, 2023 | 11:17 am

A video clip of plain-clothes police officers arresting a street performer emerged on the social media platform Twitter on Tuesday.

The performer can be seen protesting the arrest, questioning why he is being taken into custody while the policemen tell him to ‘not create a scene’ and to just go with them.

The official Twitter account of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has since replied to the tweet saying that they had released the performer immediately afterward, to which netizens have responded with a question of why he was arrested in the first place.

Earlier this month, Islamabad’s city administration announced plans to legitimize street performers by providing licenses to individuals who match certain criteria.

At the time, an official remarked that street performers are respected members of society in many nations, making a livelihood via their talents rather than begging for money.

