University of Health Sciences Changes Exams System for Medical Colleges

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has recently given the green light to new changes in the examination system, which will be implemented for medical colleges starting in the 2022-23 session.

These changes were finalized during a consultative meeting of stakeholders, including heads of affiliated medical colleges and medical education experts, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, at UHS on Tuesday.

According to the decisions made during the meeting, there will be a significant reduction in the time between the announcement of annual examination results and the start of supplementary examinations. The interval will now be shortened from the previous 40-day period to just 21 days.

In addition, the meeting attendees discussed the new modular curriculum, which is set to become mandatory for medical students. Under this curriculum, it will be imperative for medical students to secure at least 50 percent marks in their college block exams.

This decision was made to ensure that students are adequately prepared to handle the challenges of medical school and are able to demonstrate their mastery of the material.

The decisions taken during this meeting are expected to have a significant impact on medical education. By streamlining the examination system and implementing a more rigorous curriculum, UHS and its stakeholders hope to produce more competent and confident medical professionals who will be able to meet the evolving demands of the healthcare industry.