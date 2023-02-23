Here’s When You’ll Get Major Discounts on PC Games in 2023

Valve has released a schedule for all of Steam’s major sales planned for 2023, giving us advance notice of when to prepare for some fantastic bargains.

As previously announced, there will be significant sales for each season, so be on the lookout for the major spring, summer, autumn, and winter deals. In addition, there will be several themed sales and events, such as Puzzle Fest, Visual Novel Fest, and SHMUP Fest, all of which sound very promising.

Valve is also providing information about two Next Fests, where you can try numerous free demos of upcoming games. To get a feel for what a Next Fest is like, you can check out the February Next Fest, which is currently taking place until February 28th.

That being said, here is the full schedule for Steam sales in 2023, complete with links to publishers and developers and additional details about each: