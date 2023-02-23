Here’s When You’ll Get Major Discounts on PC Games in 2023

Valve has released a schedule for all of Steam’s major sales planned for 2023, giving us advance notice of when to prepare for some fantastic bargains.
As previously announced, there will be significant sales for each season, so be on the lookout for the major spring, summer, autumn, and winter deals. In addition, there will be several themed sales and events, such as Puzzle Fest, Visual Novel Fest, and SHMUP Fest, all of which sound very promising.
Valve is also providing information about two Next Fests, where you can try numerous free demos of upcoming games. To get a feel for what a Next Fest is like, you can check out the February Next Fest, which is currently taking place until February 28th.
That being said, here is the full schedule for Steam sales in 2023, complete with links to publishers and developers and additional details about each:
- Mystery Fest: February 20th – 27th
- Puzzle Fest: April 24th – May 1st
- Spring Sale: March 16th – 23rd (major seasonal sale)
- Sports Fest: May 15th – 22nd
- Next Fest: June 19th – 26th
- Summer Sale: June 29th – July 13th (major seasonal sale)
- Stealth Fest: July 24th – 31st
- Visual Novel Fest: August 7th – 14th
- Strategy Fest: August 28th – September 4th
- SHMUP Fest: September 25th – October 2nd
- Next Fest: October 9th – 16th
- Return of Steam Scream Fest (Halloween): October 26th – November 2nd (additional details coming soon)
- Autumn Sale: November 21st – 28th (major seasonal sale)
- Winter Sale: December 21st – January 4th, 2024 (major seasonal sale)