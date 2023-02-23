How to Get Residence Visa for a Newborn in Dubai

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 23, 2023 | 3:48 pm

Expat parents in Dubai must apply for a residence visa for their newborn within 120 days of birth. Authorities won’t allow a child to leave the country after 120 days. A fine for each extra day will also be imposed.

One of the parents must earn at least AED 4,000 per month to become eligible for the sponsorship of a child in the UAE.

Here’s how you can apply for Residence Visa for a newborn in Dubai

  • Visit Amer Centre and fill out an application form.
  • Submit the form and the below-mentioned documents to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.
  • After 5 working days, Residence Visa will be delivered to the applicant’s address.

Documents Required for Visa

Sr No. Required Documents
1 Sponsor Passport (Original)
2 Emirates ID of Sponsor (Original)
3 Sponsor Visa copy
4 Birth certificate (original) in Arabic
5 Baby’s photo with white background
6 Baby’s Passport (Original)
7 Baby’s Emirates ID Application form
8 Tenancy Contract/Ejari (if living in Dubai)
9 Electricity Bill
10 Sponsor’s Labor Contract For 2 Years Visa
11 Mother’s Passport copy
12 Mother’s VISA copy
13 Sponsor’s Bank Account IBAN
14 Medical Insurance
15 Memorandum
16 Company License copy

 

Other Details

If the children are sponsored by the wife, it’s mandatory to attach a non-objection certificate (NOC) signed by the father or certified custody proof. This requirement is necessary to get a residence visa for the newborn in Dubai.

If any of the partner wants to invite their family, the documents are the same, except for the labor contract, which isn’t required.

Fee Details

Type of Visa Duration Cost (AED)
Normal Residence Visa 1 year 359.75
Normal Residence Visa 2 years 459.75
Normal Residence Visa 3 years 559.75
Normal Residence Visa (Partner’s Family) 3 years 609.75
Normal Residence Visa (Partner’s Family) 2 years 509.75
Normal Residence Visa (Partner’s Family) 1 year 409.75
Urgent (Additional) 79.00

 

