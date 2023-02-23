How to Get Residence Visa for a Newborn in Dubai

Expat parents in Dubai must apply for a residence visa for their newborn within 120 days of birth. Authorities won’t allow a child to leave the country after 120 days. A fine for each extra day will also be imposed.
One of the parents must earn at least AED 4,000 per month to become eligible for the sponsorship of a child in the UAE.
Here’s how you can apply for Residence Visa for a newborn in Dubai
- Visit Amer Centre and fill out an application form.
- Submit the form and the below-mentioned documents to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai.
- After 5 working days, Residence Visa will be delivered to the applicant’s address.
Documents Required for Visa
|Sr No.
|Required Documents
|1
|Sponsor Passport (Original)
|2
|Emirates ID of Sponsor (Original)
|3
|Sponsor Visa copy
|4
|Birth certificate (original) in Arabic
|5
|Baby’s photo with white background
|6
|Baby’s Passport (Original)
|7
|Baby’s Emirates ID Application form
|8
|Tenancy Contract/Ejari (if living in Dubai)
|9
|Electricity Bill
|10
|Sponsor’s Labor Contract For 2 Years Visa
|11
|Mother’s Passport copy
|12
|Mother’s VISA copy
|13
|Sponsor’s Bank Account IBAN
|14
|Medical Insurance
|15
|Memorandum
|16
|Company License copy
Other Details
If the children are sponsored by the wife, it’s mandatory to attach a non-objection certificate (NOC) signed by the father or certified custody proof. This requirement is necessary to get a residence visa for the newborn in Dubai.
If any of the partner wants to invite their family, the documents are the same, except for the labor contract, which isn’t required.
Fee Details
|Type of Visa
|Duration
|Cost (AED)
|Normal Residence Visa
|1 year
|359.75
|Normal Residence Visa
|2 years
|459.75
|Normal Residence Visa
|3 years
|559.75
|Normal Residence Visa (Partner’s Family)
|3 years
|609.75
|Normal Residence Visa (Partner’s Family)
|2 years
|509.75
|Normal Residence Visa (Partner’s Family)
|1 year
|409.75
|Urgent (Additional)
|–
|79.00