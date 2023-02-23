Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Launches More Flights to Iraq

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will commence 2 new flights to major Iraqi cities, Baghdad and Erbil, starting on 22 June this year.

The airline will operate 2 weekly flights, linking Abu Dhabi International Airport with Baghdad International Airport and Erbil International Airport.

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Arabia, Adel Al Ali, announced the expansion of services to Iraq. He stated that the new routes demonstrate their dedication to providing more travel options to their passengers.

Launched in June 2022, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi travels to 31 destinations from UAE’s capital. It has 68 Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR airplanes. The planes also include ‘SkyTime,’ an in-flight entertainment service.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will also launch 10 flights to several cities in Saudi Arabia during this year’s Hajj season in summer.

The airline will increase weekly flights from 54 to 64 to meet the increasing demand for Hajj, likely to fall in June’s last week. It’ll operate 21 flights each for Jeddah and Riyadh and 22 for Dammam.