Better and Easier – tabiyat.pk’s New Update is Here

tabiyat.pk has recently undergone a major update, bringing with it a brand-new interface and several new features designed to make it even easier for users to manage their health.

“One of the main goals of the new interface is to make it easier for our users to navigate the app and find the information they need to manage their health,” said Asad Khan, tabiyat.pk’s co-founder and CEO, announcing the update of the new app.

“We’ve focused on creating a clean and intuitive design that puts the most important features front and center. We believe that these changes will help our users feel more empowered and in control of their health, which is especially important in post-pandemic times,” he added.

Some of the key updates in the new interface were the addition of more category options and improved search results. The aim of these updates is to make it easier for users to browse through a variety of products and brands.

In addition to the new interface, the update also included several new features and improvements. The new app also allows users to get their orders processed directly by uploading prescriptions in an improved way.

These additions have generally been received well by the users.

The start-up earlier secured $11.5 million in its pre-series A round, making it the largest health-tech funding in Pakistan.

Apart from partnering with the leading manufacturers, tabiyat.pk has various projects in the pipeline to offer the audience better access to healthcare products.

Overall, the new app update and interface represent a significant improvement over the previous version. The clean and intuitive design, combined with the new features and improved measures make it easier for users to use and stay on top of their health.