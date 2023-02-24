Good News for Residents as RDA Receives Funds for Kutchery Chowk Remodeling

The Punjab government has finally released Rs. 1.46 billion for two major projects in Rawalpindi. The projects include the renovation of Kutchery Chowk and the construction of the long-awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road. However, Lai Expressway and Flood Channel funding remains frozen as per the directive of the caretaker government.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Director General (DG) Saif Anwar Jappa told Dawn the local administration with begin work on these projects soon.

Jappa stated that RDA has already completed the preparatory work for the execution of the projects. He added that the project kick-off is awaiting consultation with relevant parties. He also said,

These two projects are not politically motivated and have been launched for public welfare to end traffic rush in the garrison city and Islamabad.

DG RDA said that a letter has been sent to the commission. Once the approval is granted, the project will begin. He further stated that the Rind Road Project will also include specialized economic zones, adding that the government is seeking proposals from local and international investors for development purposes.