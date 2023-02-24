Several Passengers Injured as Karachi’s Greenline Bus Gets into an Accident

Once again, Karachi’s transport sector has become the center of attention following a recent bus accident.

According to reports, several passengers sustained minor injuries after a Karachi Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) bus lost control and struck a railing near Nagan Chowrangi earlier today.

After the bus collided with the side railing, panic ensued among the passengers, who shattered the window in order to escape. Due to an accident, the front of the bus sustained major damage

Following the incident, authorities temporarily suspended bus service on the affected section of the track. The relevant officials are also investigating the accident to find its cause

Last year, the Green Line buses were pelted with stone at multiple locations between the Surjani and Numaish neighborhoods. The pedestrian bridge was also vandalized along with other infrastructural elements.

The Green Line BRT of Karachi was inaugurated on December 25, 2021, as the first of six bus rapid transit projects in the city under the Karachi Breeze moniker. It is a Federal government project that came to be during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government tenure.