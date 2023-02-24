PTA to Award Local Loop License to Cable Operators for Better Digital Access

PTA and the Cable Operators Association of Pakistan (CAP) held a successful meeting to discuss areas of mutual interest.

The meeting was held to discuss facilitation of cable services operations in Pakistan with a special focus on IPTV through PTA Licensed Operators.

The two parties deliberated on ways to enhance cooperation. The association was informed on the process of application and award of a local-loop license, after fulfilling codal formalities to have better digital access to the consumers.

PTA is also introducing an online application facility for the award of licenses to speed up the process for licenses.

Moreover, PTA assured its full support and facilitation to the cable association.