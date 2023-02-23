IT Minister Urges Govt to Appoint PTA Chairman on Priority Basis

The IT and telecommunication industry is facing issues due to the non-opening of letters of credit (LCs) and the non-appointment of the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) isn’t helping either.

Talking to media persons today, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq voiced his resentment towards the delay in the appointment of a new PTA Chairman and urged the government to fill the role so that the telecom regulator could start fully performing its duties.

The minister said he intends to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to help expedite the process of appointing a new PTA chief and finally put the matter to rest.

Talking to media persons today, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq said like all industries, the IT & telecom industry is facing problems due to the blockade on LCs.

“Previously, we negotiated with the authorities and were able to release half of last year’s LCs. The same issue has surfaced again,” he stated.

The minister said that the ministry is regularly in contact with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Finance Ministry to resolve IT-related issues including the LCs. “It is imperative for authorities to understand that as the IT and telecom sectors develop, so will the country.,” he added.

The minister said that the non-opening of LCs has also affected the service quality of telecom companies.