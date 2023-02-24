Telenor Partners with Nestlé to Promote Digital Healthcare in Pakistan

In line with its objective to empower societies by connecting them to what matters most, Telenor Pakistan has joined hands with Nestlé Bunyad to create healthcare awareness and offer knowledge about the issue of iron deficiency in Pakistan.

In this partnership, informative content will be easily accessible through Khushaal Watan services where content will be disseminated through live shows to educate parents on the importance of sound healthcare and, most importantly, how to prevent iron deficiencies by maintaining a balanced diet.

“Telenor Pakistan is always striving to find opportunities to bring affordable and accessible healthcare through nutrition awareness. We’re out to reduce inequalities in our society, and digital healthcare remains a cornerstone of digital enablement,” said Khurrum Ashfaque, Chief Operating Officer, Telenor Pakistan.

“We have partnered with Nestlé to create awareness particularly focusing on child nutrition in Pakistan and to ensure access to reliable information, especially for rural communities, that can positively impact their lives and health,” he added.

Khurram Zia, Business Executive Officer-Dairy, Nestlé Pakistan, commented, “At Nestlé, we are committed to being a force for good by improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Nestlé and Telenor Pakistan have joined forces to promote children’s health and wellness through this innovative initiative.”

“Through this partnership, we aim to raise awareness and educate communities about child nutrition and iron deficiency in Pakistan, utilizing technology to drive positive change. We believe that working together can make a meaningful impact and help create a healthier future for all,” he added.

Teams composed of health experts will conduct weekly shows on Telenor Pakistan’s Khushaal Watan platform. The nutritionists will talk about the importance of a balanced diet, symptoms of iron deficiency, iron rich diet, and how Nestlé Bunyad helps to prevent iron deficiency.

With over 16 million subscribers – with 12% of them being women – the platform already provides vital health information and services using a variety of channels, including IVR, SMS, and a mobile app. The health shows will discuss the importance of iron in diets and how to prevent iron deficiency.

Through this platform, Telenor Pakistan aims to further enrich and improve the lives of people in rural areas of Pakistan by providing access to vital health information and services.