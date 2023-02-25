CDA Ordered to Speed Up Housing Projects for Overseas Pakistanis

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on development projects of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) at the Finance Division.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the development projects carried out by CDA especially related to housing projects for overseas Pakistanis.

The meeting was apprised that CDA has initiated a number of short-term and medium-term housing projects for overseas Pakistanis. CDA revealed that one of these housing projects is almost complete and has been launched for registration.

Dar emphasized the importance of overseas Pakistanis in the economic and financial development of the country and directed CDA authorities to fast-track housing projects for overseas Pakistanis, as well as maintain international standards and transparency through an online system.

The Finance Minister further directed the authorities to leave no stone unturned to attract overseas Pakistan’s investment in the country.

SAPM on Finance Mr. Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Mr. Tariq Pasha, Secretary Finance, Member (Planning & Design) CDA, Member (Estate) CDA, DG (Land) CDA, and senior officers from Finance Division attended the meeting.