Minister Cancels Tablet Purchase to Digitize Rare Books

A recent meeting of the Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab presided over by Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir, agreed to cancel the acquisition of computer tablets worth Rs. 16 million for the Qandeel project. The minister was also updated on numerous active initiatives in the department during the meeting.

Rather than spending money on tablets, the minister advocated for digitizing rare volumes of literature and making them accessible to the public on the website.

He directed for digitization of the Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab and the Bazm-i-Iqbal and updated the literary bodies. The minister also emphasized the importance of removing obstacles to the passage of the Traqi-e-Adab law.

The minister also directed the immediate distribution of funding for the Bazm-e-Iqbal facility and the formation of a panel for the annual literary award. He further stated that the Majlis-e-Traqi-e-Adab and Bazm-e-Iqbal Boards of Governors will be created shortly.