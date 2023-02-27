Passengers Wade Through Trash as Karachi Airport’s Cleaning Staff Goes on Strike

A strike by contractual sanitation employees at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport has led to overflowing dustbins and a foul odor permeating the airport premises.

The protestors, who are demanding the regularization of their services, have caused inconvenience for passengers due to the garbage accumulation.

Similar protests by the CAA contractual staff are also taking place at New Islamabad International Airport.

In response to the situation, a CAA spokesperson released a statement dismissing reports of widespread disruption, attributing the chaos to the actions of “mischievous elements” attempting to create misunderstandings.

The spokesperson clarified that while some employees expressed their concerns during the morning shift, most staff were carrying out their duties.

Despite the spokesperson’s assurances, the protest has led to temporary sanitation issues at the airport. Nevertheless, the impact of the strike on passengers and airport operations remains a cause for concern.