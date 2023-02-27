Hajj Pilgrims Must Submit Fingerprints on Saudi Visa Bio App

In a crucial meeting held by the Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad, officials discussed the use of the Saudi Visa Bio app for this year’s Hajj pilgrims. According to the briefing, all pilgrims must submit their fingerprints on the app.

Representatives of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Etimad Office stated that pilgrims can use the Saudi Visa Bio app in 3 simple steps. They’ll need to prove their identity via selfie, passport, and fingerprints. The fingerprint facility will also be available for free at Etimad Offices across the country.

The spokesperson for the Religious Affairs Ministry, Muhammad Umar Butt, stated that the app’s guidelines will be available on the Ministry’s website and social media. Individuals with hand and finger disabilities must submit a medical certificate issued by an authorized doctor.

Officers from the Hajj Wing and delegates of private Hajj operators attended the meeting, led by the Joint Secretary Hajj. This new initiative is designed to simplify the process and ensure a smooth Hajj experience.