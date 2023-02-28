Glacial Lake Flood Early Warning System Installed in Gilgit-Baltistan

The Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Project involves establishing advanced warning and radar systems across over 200 valleys across Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) to assist communities in building resilience and saving lives in the event of a climate-related disaster.

The project also involves the development of safe places, high-tech schools, dispensaries, and community centers, as well as the establishment of 17 high-tech community-based risk reduction centers.

The equipment will be set up in 211 places throughout 16 valleys and 10 districts in GB. The first warning system for the Shisper glacier will be deployed next month. An Italian team has recently trained those who would be in charge of the system for early warning.

As per the United Nations Development Project (UNDP), installing the system is going to assist local communities in improving resilience against natural disasters.

GB has approximately 5,000 glaciers and innumerable glacial lakes, many of which are classified as ‘particularly hazardous’. Last year, GLOF incidents were observed all across GB, and 17 individuals died in floods throughout the Ghizer district on Sunday.

The GLOF-II is an extension of the four-year ‘Reducing risks and vulnerabilities in northern Pakistan’ venture under GLOF-I.