Govt Launches a Brilliant Initiative to Educate Children in Rural Areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the “School on Wheels” project in Islamabad earlier today, with the initiative aiming to provide education to children belonging to the capital’s rural areas.

While addressing the launch ceremony, the premier said that without adorning children with the ornament of education, the dream of national development cannot be fulfilled.

The project can play an important role in promoting education in remote areas, and the project will be expanded to all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain was also present on the occasion. Under the project, initially, mobile schools established on eight buses will provide education to children in Islamabad and surrounding areas.

Besides, the PM also inspected the design of the mobile schools and met with teachers and children.

He also praised the mobile library project and said that it will help promote the culture of reading among children.