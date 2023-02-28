Govt Reduces Price of Petrol by Rs. 5 Per Liter

The federal government has decided to decrease the price of petrol by Rs. 5 per liter, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) will remain the same.

The decision was announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while addressing a press conference.

Petroleum Products Prices:

March 1 to 15 , 2023: High Speed Diesel- with No change Rs 280 per litre MS Petrol —with Rs 5 reduction,Rs 267 per litre Kerosene Oil – with Rs 15 reduction, Rs 187.73 per litre Light Diesel Oil -with Rs 12 reduction, Rs 184.68 per litre — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) February 28, 2023

At the previous fortnightly review, the government substantially jacked up prices of petroleum products, taking the prices of both petrol and diesel to an all-time high.

The government attributed the hike, that saw price of petrol go up by Rs. 22.20 per liter and the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs. 17.20 per liter, to the devaluation of the Pakistani Rupee. The government had also increased the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil.

