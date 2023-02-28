Dar for Strengthening Economic, Trade Relations with US

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday expressed the desire of the government to extend and deepen its relations with the US in trade, economic, and investment sectors.

The finance minister held a virtual meeting with Wally Adeyemo, US Deputy Secretary of Treasury at the Finance Division today.

The finance minister highlighted deep-rooted friendly relations between the USA and Pakistan. He apprised the Deputy Secretary of the economic outlook of the country and said that despite challenging economic conditions, the government is focusing on steering the economy toward stability and growth by introducing structural reforms.

Dar apprised Adeyemo of the talks held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission on the 9th review and shared that as finance minister he had successfully completed the IMF programme in the past and that the government is committed to completing the present programme.

Adeyemo underscored good relations between Pakistan and the United States. He expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic and financial stability. He extended his support and cooperation for sustainable economic development in Pakistan.