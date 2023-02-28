Japan to Give $5 Million Grant to Pakistan for Emergency Flood Assistance Project

Japan will give a $5 million grant to Pakistan under an Emergency Flood Assistance Project.

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs and Yong Ye, Country Director Asian Development Bank (ADB), signed the grant agreement at the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday. The ceremony was witnessed by ADB’s Executive Director for Japan Takahiru Yasui.

ALSO READ World Bank to Continue Support for Community-Driven Development Initiatives in KP

The grant is from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific administered by ADB to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the Emergency Flood Assistance Project (Additional Financing). The additional financing will be used to expand the scope of the original project, particularly to support (i) urgent provision of climate-resilient seeds for staple crop cultivation and (ii) women-led livelihoods to meet basic household needs.

Japan is one of the largest shareholders of ADB and has also been extending generous bilateral support for key economic development projects and natural disaster challenges faced by Pakistan.

Secretary Economic Affairs expressed gratitude for the Government of Japan’s additional financing and hoped for continued strong development cooperation in the future.

ALSO READ Glacial Lake Flood Early Warning System Installed in Gilgit-Baltistan

The Grant Project Agreement between the Government of Balochistan and ADB as well as the Outputs Agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations were also signed in the same ceremony. Executives Directors of the ADB for China, Pakistan, and South Korea also witnessed the signing ceremony who are presently on an official visit to Pakistan.