Sindh Kicks-Off Crack Down Against Illegal Cars

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon announced a citywide crackdown in Karachi against fake number plates, unregistered vehicles, tinted windows, and carrying weapons.
Memon told the media that the government does not want to bother people, but advises them to abide by the SOPs or face action. He said that only those with an arms license can conceal their weapons, but no one can display them to assert dominance.
Authorities have also launched a strict operation against traffic law violators and illegal vehicles. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Karachi Ahmed Nawaz Cheema added that the department had warned the public via media and social media and given them a week to act.
Cheema said the department has created eleven checkpoints across the city. The locations include:
- Masjid-e-Tooba
- DHA
- Naurus Chowrangi
- Pehlwan Goth near Habib University
- PIDC’s main traffic signal
- Malir Cantt Gate-6
- Mazar-e-Quaid
- Near Liaquat National Hospital
- Nazimabad
- Eid Gah
- Clifton
- Bath Island
- Shafique Morr
- Korangi Crossing
Cheema said that the operation is already underway, with Karachi Traffic Police having impounded 1,058 vehicles and fined 2,706 motorists in all seven districts.