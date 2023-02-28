Sindh Kicks-Off Crack Down Against Illegal Cars

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon announced a citywide crackdown in Karachi against fake number plates, unregistered vehicles, tinted windows, and carrying weapons.

Memon told the media that the government does not want to bother people, but advises them to abide by the SOPs or face action. He said that only those with an arms license can conceal their weapons, but no one can display them to assert dominance.

Authorities have also launched a strict operation against traffic law violators and illegal vehicles. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Karachi Ahmed Nawaz Cheema added that the department had warned the public via media and social media and given them a week to act.

Cheema said the department has created eleven checkpoints across the city. The locations include:

Masjid-e-Tooba

DHA

Naurus Chowrangi

Pehlwan Goth near Habib University

PIDC’s main traffic signal

Malir Cantt Gate-6

Mazar-e-Quaid

Near Liaquat National Hospital

Nazimabad

Eid Gah

Clifton

Bath Island

Shafique Morr

Korangi Crossing

Cheema said that the operation is already underway, with Karachi Traffic Police having impounded 1,058 vehicles and fined 2,706 motorists in all seven districts.