Suzuki to Resume Bookings for All Cars Soon

Due to import restrictions and local currency depreciation, 2023 has been tumultuous for the Pakistani automobile industry. Multiple automakers, including Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), had to suspend operations due to insufficient inventory.

However, the company is attempting to bounce back by resuming all car reservations. With this development, PSMC has an opportunity to increase sales in the coming months after a weak performance in January 2023.

Terrible Sales

Last month, Pak Suzuki’s sales took a nosedive due to the auto industry’s struggles. According to the monthly sales data from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), Pak Suzuki sold only 44 Altos last month, making it one of the worst sellers.

In comparison, the automaker sold 3,864 Alto units in December 2022. This is especially intriguing given that the company has sold approximately 5,000 Altos every month for the past year and a half.

Pak Suzuki experienced multiple non-production days in the last few months, which hampered sales of all of its vehicles. The Wagon R was the company’s best-selling vehicle in January, with only 671 units sold.

Pak Suzuki only sold 2,946 total cars in January, a decrease of 74% month-over-month (MoM) from December. However, the imminent resumption of bookings may allow the company to tip the scales in its favor.