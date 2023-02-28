Standard Chartered Bank Launches Internships for People With Disabilities

Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL) has launched an internship program for disabled individuals to encourage economic empowerment and financial inclusion.

This initiative’s goal is to develop a broad stream of viable candidates for the banking sector while also improving their quality of life.

Rehan Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SCBPL, Millicent Clarke, Regional Head of Human Resources, Africa and Middle East, and Muhammad Umer, Country Head of HR SCBPL, attended the inaugural event, including colleagues with disabilities who recounted their experiences at the bank.

The newly established Internship Program for Disabled People, as per the SCBPL CEO, is an important milestone in the bank’s efforts to enable equity in access and chance for people with disabilities to engage in business activities and achieve their full potential.

ALSO READ Etihad Airways Suspends Online Check in Services

The program, which is a component of their Futuremakers Inclusive Employability Plan, is backed by enhanced infrastructure, service delivery, and the utilization of new technology.

The initiative aligns with the bank’s objective of Financial Inclusion of People with Disabilities and is projected to provide additional doors and chances for future growth.