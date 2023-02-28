Etihad Airways Suspends Online Check in Services

Etihad Airways, one of the leading airlines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has temporarily suspended online check-in services for its passengers traveling from various global airports. The company announced this in a tweet that has now been deleted. The services will remain unavailable for 9 days from 4-12 March.

The airline is undergoing a system switch and therefore, passengers traveling from anywhere except Abu Dhabi won’t be able to check in online.

Travelers can still check in for their flights at the airports. Etihad Airways has apologized to its customers for any inconvenience this may cause.

Increasing Flights to Saudi Arabia During Hajj

Etihad Airways will launch 10 flights to several cities in Saudi Arabia during this year’s Hajj season summer.

The airline will increase weekly flights from 54 to 64 to cater to the increasing demand for Hajj, likely to fall in the last week of June. It’ll operate 21 flights each for Jeddah and Riyadh and 22 for Dammam.