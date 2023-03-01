ECC Approves Rs. 5 billion Ramzan Relief Package

The Economic Coordination Committee approved a Ramzan Relief Package for Utility Stores Corporation-2023, worth Rs. 5 billion, in a meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary of the package, which was discussed by the ECC and approved.

The package includes a hybrid model of targeted and untargeted relief consisting of 19 items for Utility Stores Corporation.

Sources told ProPakistani that the government will provide targeted subsidies to people registered under the Benazir Income Support Program.

The government has allocated Rs. 1.15 billion for targeted subsidies, which will be given on Rs. 100 per kg of ghee, Rs. 100 per kg on tea, Rs. 51 per kg on flour, Rs. 30 each on sugar, milk, and beverages, Rs. 25 per kg on dates, and Rs. 50 on gram flour.

On the other hand, the government has allocated Rs. 3.84 billion for untargeted subsidies on the above-mentioned items. Meanwhile, the government has also set aside Rs. 14 million for media coverage.

The ECC considered a summary tabled by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding the procurement price of wheat crop 2022-23. After detailed discussions, the ECC approved a uniform procurement price of wheat crop 2022-23 at Rs. 3,900 per 40 kg.

The Ministry of Industries and Production presented a report on the logistic plan of PASSCO for in-land transportation of imported wheat 2022-23. The ECC considered and noted the report.

The ECC considered a summary submitted by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and approved the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Board Resolution regarding waiving off all the charges of storage on the stuck-up containers/cargo landed help up at Karachi Port as a result of non-retirement of Letter of Credits and remittances of Foreign Exchange subject to the condition that demurrages charges on each case beyond Rs. 5 million will be waived off after getting certification from SBP.

The ECC further directed to submit a report on the magnitude and amount of cleared consignments on monthly basis.

Ministry of Energy ( Power Division ) submitted a summary on Uniform Tariff for K-Electric at par with XWDICSOS 2nd Quarter 2021-22. The ECC after discussion approved tariff rationalization for K-electric by way of adjustments on the consumption from July 2022 to September 2022 and to recover from consumers from March 2023 to May 2023 respectively.

The ECC considered another summary of the Ministry of Energy ( Power Division) on uniform tariff for K-Electric at par with XWDISCOS 1st Quarter 2022-23 and allowed tariff rationalization by way of adjustments for K-electric on the consumption of Feb-23 to March-23 and to recover from consumers in March-2023 to April 2023, respectively.

The ECC also considered another summary of the Ministry of Energy ( Power Division ) and approved the proposal regarding the enhancement of surcharge for the financial year 24 to cover federal government obligations towards power producers.

Further, these surcharges for FY 24 will also be applied to K-Electric consumers to maintain uniform tariffs across the country.

The ECC also approved the following Technical Supplementary Grants/Supplementary Grants: