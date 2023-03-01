New Anti-Smog Squads Take Charge in Lahore

By re-establishing special anti-smog squads, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken a step towards reducing air pollution in the city. The decision was announced through a notification on Tuesday, which overrides all earlier notifications.

The squads have been assigned to various locations in Lahore and are made up of an In-charge, First Assistant, Lab Representative, and Police Representative.

If they identify someone causing air pollution that leads to smog formation and adverse environmental consequences, they will enforce the Environmental Protection Act and take legal action or submit a complaint to the Punjab Environmental Tribunal.

To acquire evidence, the squads will employ GPS cameras to take videos and photos, as well as official vehicles and laboratory personnel as needed during the campaign.

The squads will provide daily status reports to the Deputy Director (field) EPA Lahore, who will supervise the squads and update senior authorities daily for orders and directions. The EPA is resolved to take strong action against offenders and safeguard the environment for a cleaner future with these measures in place.