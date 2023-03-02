Field Activities of First Digital Census Launch All Over Pakistan

Field activities of the 7th Population and Housing Census started all over Pakistan digitally for the first time in the history of the country on Tuesday.

Chief Census Commissioner, Dr. Naeem uz Zafar, inaugurated the field activities by marking the first Building Structure in the ‘House Listing App.’

Meanwhile, the inauguration in all divisions was carried out by respective commissioners. The citizens of Pakistan being the most important stakeholders and beneficiaries of the census are urged to ensure their full participation and cooperation during census field operations.

Participation in the census is not only a moral and legal obligation but also provides the opportunity for the government to devise evidence base policy planning for ensuring our rights and better service delivery at our doorstep.

PBS has already launched a self-enumeration portal on 20th February 2023 which is the first-ever such opportunity provided in South Asia. The response of the citizens to get registered themselves and get enumerated through the portal is tremendous.

The participation of the citizens in the census through the self-enumerated portal is phenomenal and beyond expectations.

PBS has been striving to make the portal more users friendly on the basis of valuable feedback from the citizens and citizens are encouraged to provide their feedback and complaints through the toll-free number 0800-57574 for further facilitation, assistance, and suggestions.

The inauguration was followed by a brief media talk by the Chief Census Commissioner and spokesman (PBS)/ Member SS/RM, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, in which the media was briefed about the digital census’s background and progress to date.

He appreciated the succession of the self-enumeration portal and predict that the same progress will be seen during the full roll-out of the enumeration activity.

This census will geo-tag all structures of Pakistan that will provide the framework for the economic census. 970,800 enumerators are fully motivated and engaged in door-to-door field activities all over Pakistan.