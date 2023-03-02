Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu Flyover Sees Another Accident Within 1 Week

Reports have emerged of yet another incident on the under-construction Bhara Kahu flyover in Islamabad. This time, a girder reportedly collapsed during the placing operation, leading to the closure of roads on both sides.
This is the 2nd incident in just a week. In the first one, the shuttering of the flyover collapsed, resulting in the death of 2 laborers and injuring 3 others.
Eyewitnesses reported that the girder collapsed with a loud bang, and a cloud of dust covered the site. However, no fatalities or injuries have been reported so far. Here’s the video of the recent incident that has gone viral over social media:
The Bhara Kahu flyover is being constructed to ease traffic congestion on the main Murree Road. However, the 2 accidents have raised serious questions about the quality of the construction and the safety measures. Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.
Islamabad Police has issued a statement regarding the incident in a tweet saying:
بھارہ کہو کے علاقہ میں زیر تعمیر پل کے گارڈرز گر گئے۔
گارڈرز گرنے سے کوئی جانی نقصان نہیں ہوا۔ پولیس اور دیگر ریسکیو ادارے موقع پر موجود ہیں۔ چھوٹی ٹریفک کے بہاؤ کو برقرار رکھنے کے لئے ٹریفک اہلکار موجود ہیں۔#ICTP #Islamabad
