Govt Announces New Criteria for HEC to Improve Education Quality

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal here in Islamabad on Thursday to discuss the performance audit framework & pending HEC initiatives.

Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting while member S&T, Dr. Najeeb Ullah briefed the forum on various ongoing and pending projects of the Science & Technology sector as well.

The Federal Minister stressed that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to ensure quality standards in the higher education sector in light of the six parameters and associated KPIs for standardization.

These include:

Quality and impact of research and innovation

University-industry linkages

Technology enablement

Corporate governance

Community service

Graduate quality and employability

The Federal Minister directed the concerned authorities to create corporate-level innovation labs in various universities and to provide all the facilities in the existing innovation labs.

The federal minister further directed HEC to include entrepreneurship and exports-led growth as course subjects making it part of degree programs in all universities to enhance the capacity of the students.

During the meeting, projects related to science and technology under PSDP were also deliberated in detail. Minister for Planning assured of all possible support related to the approval process and release of funds for the proposed projects.