Annual Exams of Several Boards in Doubt Due to Ban on Appointments

The boards of intermediate and secondary education in six districts of Punjab are currently functioning without permanent chairmen and other top administrative officers.

To temporarily fill this gap, the commissioners in charge have been tasked with overseeing these boards as interim heads.

However, this has left mid-level administration officials concerned about how matriculation examinations in these six districts will be held.

Despite the fact that the matric exams are scheduled to take place in six weeks’ time, the boards of intermediate and secondary education in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Faisalabad have not had permanent chairmen or secretaries or controllers of examinations for the past eight months.

Moreover, successive governments have failed to appoint regular chairmen and other officials for the boards in question, and the current interim setup has banned appointments and transfers in the province.

The annual matric exams are the biggest of all exams in the province, with nearly two million candidates appearing every year, making the task of those responsible for conducting these exams doubly difficult.

The doubts raised about the conduct of these exams in the six districts whose board has no permanent chairman are a cause for serious concern.