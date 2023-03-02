GSMA Asia Pacific Offers Support for IT Projects in Pakistan

MOITT Delegation led by Minister of IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque met with GSMA Asia Pacific leadership headed by Julian Gorman in Barcelona during MWC sidelines bilateral meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was to align policy priorities for 2023 and future collaborations between both parties.

Syed Amin Ul Haque informed GSMA about the ongoing broadband projects in the un-served and under-served areas of Pakistan including the Infrastructure and Spectrum sharing framework which will be beneficial to telcos in reducing their operational costs.

GSMA appreciated the efforts by MoITT to support the telecom industry and offered to provide further support for enabling Digital and Financial Inclusion for all.

ALSO READ Islamabad to Have Asia Pacific’s First Smart Village

The meeting was attended by Member IC Mr. Ajmal Awan, CEO of USF Mr. Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, DG Wireless Mr. Jahanzeb Rahim, Ms. Jeanette Whyte Head of Public Policy and Ms. Saira Faisal Country Head GSMA Pakistan.