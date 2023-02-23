Islamabad to Have Asia Pacific’s First Smart Village

The Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Syed Amin Ul Haque, on Wednesday, inaugurated Asia Pacific’s first smart village titled ‘Gokina Smart Village Project’.

The project falls under the domain of MoITT which launched it nationwide in 2021 together with the Universal Service Fund (USF), International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and Huawei.

A needs assessment study was conducted about 21 kilometers away from Islamabad, in Gokina. The project identified three priority areas that required attention.

As per the details, the first smart village will be established in the federal capital. This will be followed by more smart villages in other provinces like Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, KP, and GB.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded the efforts of the key stakeholders in attempting to overcome the key challenges that people in less developed parts of the city were facing.

The smart village project will address crucial arenas such as education, healthcare, financial and digital services.

Moreover, the initiative is expected to uplift the masses in rural settings by creating economic activities through a technology-driven approach.

This project is further commended by Graana.com, a real estate marketplace, that is revolutionizing the real estate sector of Pakistan through innovative technology and digitally sound services.

The goal is to provide secure and transparent real estate services to allow customers to make informed decisions. This falls in line with the vision of 2047 to bring economic prosperity and employment opportunities to Pakistan.