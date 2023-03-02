Islamabad’s Rural Areas Set to Get Rs. 10 Billion Development Grant

The Development Working Party (DWP) is set to approve a PC-I worth Rs. 10 billion today for development works in rural areas of the federal capital.

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman, Noorul Amin Mengal, unveiled the new plans, which aim to bridge the urban-rural divide.

ALSO READ Islamabad’s Bhara Kahu Flyover Sees Another Accident Within 1 Week

Mengal stated that the PC-I had already been prepared and would be presented to the DWP meeting on Thursday for approval.

He added that there had been a debate about the CDA’s ability to undertake development projects in rural areas of Islamabad. However, Mengal emphasized that the CDA is qualified to do so, given its authority to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) for housing societies and collect taxes.

The PC-I outlines a two-year project that aligns with the objectives of rural development, including the provision of necessary infrastructure facilities such as clean drinking water, road networks, and street pavements.

ALSO READ Boy Hit by Glass Bottle at School Festival Has Passed Away

The project aims to improve the unhygienic situation and pollution in localities where water flows in existing unpaved streets. Furthermore, the project will address the dilapidated conditions of existing roads, water supply, and sanitation systems in rural areas.

The project is expected to provide sanitation, good communication, drinking water, and basic facilities to almost 700,000 inhabitants in rural areas.