PTA and NADRA Sign MoU for Enhancing Future Projects

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at PTA Headquarters in Islamabad, which will have a significant impact at the national level for digital, social, and economic transformation.

The various areas of collaboration include the adoption of new ICT technologies for e-governance initiatives, biometric verification innovations, and the use of ICTs to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets and contribute to the Government of Pakistan’s “Vision 2025”.

The collaboration will strengthen and streamline ongoing and future programs including Digital Identity, Multi-finger Biometric Verification System, and Fraud Detection & Prevention to achieve organizational goals.

ALSO READ Warning: Dangerous Hacking Groups Are Targeting Everyone in Pakistan

The event was attended by Chairman NADRA, Mr. Tariq Malik; Member (Finance) PTA, Mr. Muhammad Naveed along with senior officers from both organizations. The MoU was signed by DG (Strategy & Development) PTA, Mr. Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed, and Chief Project Officer NADRA, Mr. Muhammad Gohar Ahmed Khan.

During the event, Chairman NADRA stressed the significance of collaboration between the two organizations, highlighting PTA’s valuable contributions to NADRA’s initiatives. He expressed his optimistic outlook, anticipating positive outcomes for Pakistan as a result of this partnership.

ALSO READ PTA has Resolved 96% of Customer Complaints Over the Past 4 Years

Member Finance PTA also expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and the opportunities it presents. He emphasized that the goal is to promote innovation and cooperation by harnessing the strengths of both organizations.

Moreover, the MoU aims to establish a coordination mechanism that will enable smooth working relations, and capacity building through knowledge sharing and conducting sessions/training on relevant issues and technological advancements.

The partnership between the two organizations will contribute to the country’s overall vision of becoming a digital society and a leader in technology innovation.