PTA has Resolved 96% of Customer Complaints Over the Past 4 Years

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received a total of 32,184 complaints regarding the quality of service, coverage, and service provision during the last 4 years. Out of these, 96 percent of the complaints have been resolved by PTA.

According to a document available to ProPakistani, the authority received 22,464 complaints regarding coverage issues related to Data Services (3G/4G/LTE) and 4,862 complaints regarding non-provision of data in an area.

3,858 of these complaints had to do with the quality of service, (poor network/noise/call drop) which came through its complaint management system.

The authority has resolved 31,085 of these complaints, leaving behind only 1,099 over the course of the last 4 years. 22,399 out of 22,464 complaints were resolved regarding coverage issues related to Data Services and 65 complaints are pending.

The authority has resolved 4,845 out of 4,862 complaints regarding the non-provision of services in an area and 3,841 out of 3,858 complaints were resolved regarding the quality of service issues.

On the basis of survey results, 36 show-cause notices have been issued to delinquent Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) directing them to improve their services upon licensed thresholds.

A fine of Rs. 68.9 million was imposed on CMOs for providing substandard services. Out of the total Rs. 68.9 million fine, CMOs have paid Rs. 6.4 million and Rs. 2.15 million bank guarantees so far.

According to PTA, its complaint-handling mechanism is customer powered, visible, and accessible to all telecom users. Complaints can be lodged through the toll-free number 0800-55055 during working hours, seven days a week.

They can also be lodged online through the PTA’s website and a dedicated email address.