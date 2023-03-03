Dar Reacts Angrily to Question About Resignation

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday reacted angrily to a question about resigning from his position but gave no particular answer to the query.

While talking to journalists the finance minister repeatedly said 4:10 pm, 4:10 pm and said nothing will change in 2 hours, referring to his pre-announced press conference scheduled to take place at 4:10 pm today.

"چار بج کر دس منٹ…" آپ استعفیٰ دینے جارہے ہیں؟ "آپکو میرے کام سے تکلیف ہے؟ شبر زیدی کو جیل میں ہونا چاہیے۔۔" صحافی کے سوال پر اسحاق ڈار برہم#IshaqDar #DunyaNews pic.twitter.com/JivCtNoMDG — Dunya News (@DunyaNews) March 3, 2023

However, as the journalist kept pressing the finance minister for an answer, Dar quipped ‘do you have an issue with my work?’, but again did not confirm or deny the question about his resignation.

Economic troubles mounting

It is pertinent to mention here that the finance minister has been under mounting pressure in recent days as the staff-level agreement (SLA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remains elusive.

The delay in the agreement is not the only thing worrying for the government, the annual inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), soared to a record high of 31.55 percent in February, the highest-ever CPI increase based on data available from July 1965.

On Thursday, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also increased the interest rate by 300 basis points (bps) to 20 percent, the highest level since October 1996. The dollar also rose to a record high against the Pakistan Rupee on Thursday.

Pakistan won’t default

A day earlier, in a tweet, the finance minister said anti-Pakistan elements are spreading malicious rumors that Pakistan may default. He said that this is not only completely false but also belie the facts.