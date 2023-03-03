KP Launches Housing Scheme for 2005 Earthquake Survivors

An official stated on Thursday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is conducting a detailed survey of the multibillion-rupee New Balakot City housing project.

The survey attempts to establish which of three possibilities is viable and fit for the development and allocation of plots to about 5,000 earthquake survivors.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bilal Shahid Rao remarked that the survey is to be carried out in collaboration with several government departments.

According to the DC, the expenditure on the Rs. 12 billion project has nearly doubled as a result of the project’s late completion. The groundbreaking of the construction process was conducted by former President Pervez Musharraf in 2007.

ALSO READ New Research Aims to Reduce Pakistan’s Oilseed Import Bills

The DC went on to say that the survey will further assist in determining if the KP government should take charge of the project from the federal government, develop it, and distribute plots to the bereaved population through public-private partnerships, or maintain the status quo and stick with the previous strategy for development and plot distribution.

Rao added that the survey findings will be presented to the provincial administration, which will subsequently include these recommendations in its submission to the Supreme Court of Pakistan in response to a violation petition filed last year by the earthquake survivors.