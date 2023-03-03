Launch Imminent as Kia Begins Teasing its Big Electric SUV

Kia Corporation released a series of teaser videos for its highly anticipated EV9, a full-size battery-electric SUV. Kia EV9 will accelerate the company’s transition to the EV-only mode of transportation.

The latest Kia EV9 teaser video flaunts a boxy silhouette of the flagship SUV model, highlighting its bold front end and sleek body lines. The EV9’s bold look is accentuated by its headlight and taillight designs.

Additionally, the video clips showcase the Kia EV9’s distinctive blend of sleek and sculptural design and confident and assertive geometry.

EV9 is derived from Kia’s EV nomenclature, combining the prefix ‘EV’ (electric vehicle) with the number ‘9’ (nine), which represents the model’s segment within Kia’s dedicated electric vehicle lineup.

The company’s dedicated EV architecture — Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) — is utilized for both EV6 and EV9.

Kia will reveal the exterior and interior designs in full by mid-March, and the product specifications will also be disclosed at the Kia EV9 World Premiere at the end of March.