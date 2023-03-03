Honda Launches 2023 City Facelift Model [Photos]

After months of speculation and social media leaks, Honda has finally debuted the 2023 City facelift.

The updated City has a sporty front grille with a mesh patterned air inlet, a new bumper with a carbon-wrapped splitter, and sporty fog lamp garnishes.

ALSO READ Honda Announces Third Huge Increase in Bike Prices This Year

The City facelift’s rear bumper has a carbon-wrapped diffuser and body-colored trunk lip spoiler. New 16-inch dual-tone diamond cut multi-spoke alloy wheels give the Indian-spec City facelift a sporty yet premium look.

Obsidian Blue Pearl is a new color for the facelifted City’s petrol and e:HEV hybrid models.

ALSO READ Government Bans Purchase of New Cars Till June 2024

Honda Sensing Advance Driver Assist System (ADAS) on higher-spec petrol City models is among the major updates. Before the facelift, this feature was only available in the e:HEV variant.

Honda Sensing includes:

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Road Departure Mitigation System

Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)

Lead Car Departure Notification System

Auto High-Beam

Being a premium car in India, the new City has a plush interior with two-tone beige and black color combination for petrol variants and an ivory and black combination for e:HEV variants.

Honda Connect works with smartphones, smartwatches, Alexa, and OK Google in the Indian-spec City.

Other features include:

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Wireless charger

One-touch electric sunroof

7-inch digital TFT display

Rain-sensing auto wipers

Ambient lighting

The updated Indian-spec City has the same powertrains as before. Petrol models use a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC (121 hp and 145 Nm) engine with a 6-speed manual or “7-speed” CVT automatic transmission.

ALSO READ Germany is Not Happy With Pakistan’s Ban on Import of Luxury EVs

The City e:HEV uses the 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine and two electric motors. With an eCVT gearbox, the hybrid system sends 126 hp and 253 Nm to the front wheels.

Once again, being a premium car, the City in India starts from the equivalent of Pakistani Rs. 4 million and goes up to Rs. 6.8 million. Although, in India, City is still considered a strong value compared to its competitors.