Honda Launches 2023 City Facelift Model [Photos]

After months of speculation and social media leaks, Honda has finally debuted the 2023 City facelift.
The updated City has a sporty front grille with a mesh patterned air inlet, a new bumper with a carbon-wrapped splitter, and sporty fog lamp garnishes.
The City facelift’s rear bumper has a carbon-wrapped diffuser and body-colored trunk lip spoiler. New 16-inch dual-tone diamond cut multi-spoke alloy wheels give the Indian-spec City facelift a sporty yet premium look.
Obsidian Blue Pearl is a new color for the facelifted City’s petrol and e:HEV hybrid models.
Honda Sensing Advance Driver Assist System (ADAS) on higher-spec petrol City models is among the major updates. Before the facelift, this feature was only available in the e:HEV variant.
Honda Sensing includes:
- Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Road Departure Mitigation System
- Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)
- Lead Car Departure Notification System
- Auto High-Beam
Being a premium car in India, the new City has a plush interior with two-tone beige and black color combination for petrol variants and an ivory and black combination for e:HEV variants.
Honda Connect works with smartphones, smartwatches, Alexa, and OK Google in the Indian-spec City.
Other features include:
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless charger
- One-touch electric sunroof
- 7-inch digital TFT display
- Rain-sensing auto wipers
- Ambient lighting
The updated Indian-spec City has the same powertrains as before. Petrol models use a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC (121 hp and 145 Nm) engine with a 6-speed manual or “7-speed” CVT automatic transmission.
The City e:HEV uses the 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine and two electric motors. With an eCVT gearbox, the hybrid system sends 126 hp and 253 Nm to the front wheels.
Once again, being a premium car, the City in India starts from the equivalent of Pakistani Rs. 4 million and goes up to Rs. 6.8 million. Although, in India, City is still considered a strong value compared to its competitors.