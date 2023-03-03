News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Launches 2023 City Facelift Model [Photos]

By Waleed Shah | Published Mar 3, 2023 | 5:15 pm

After months of speculation and social media leaks, Honda has finally debuted the 2023 City facelift.

The updated City has a sporty front grille with a mesh patterned air inlet, a new bumper with a carbon-wrapped splitter, and sporty fog lamp garnishes.

The City facelift’s rear bumper has a carbon-wrapped diffuser and body-colored trunk lip spoiler. New 16-inch dual-tone diamond cut multi-spoke alloy wheels give the Indian-spec City facelift a sporty yet premium look.

Obsidian Blue Pearl is a new color for the facelifted City’s petrol and e:HEV hybrid models.

Honda Sensing Advance Driver Assist System (ADAS) on higher-spec petrol City models is among the major updates. Before the facelift, this feature was only available in the e:HEV variant.

Honda Sensing includes:

  • Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
  • Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
  • Road Departure Mitigation System
  • Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)
  • Lead Car Departure Notification System
  • Auto High-Beam

Being a premium car in India, the new City has a plush interior with two-tone beige and black color combination for petrol variants and an ivory and black combination for e:HEV variants.

Honda Connect works with smartphones, smartwatches, Alexa, and OK Google in the Indian-spec City.

Other features include:

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Wireless charger
  • One-touch electric sunroof
  • 7-inch digital TFT display
  • Rain-sensing auto wipers
  • Ambient lighting

The updated Indian-spec City has the same powertrains as before. Petrol models use a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC (121 hp and 145 Nm) engine with a 6-speed manual or “7-speed” CVT automatic transmission.

The City e:HEV uses the 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine and two electric motors. With an eCVT gearbox, the hybrid system sends 126 hp and 253 Nm to the front wheels.

Once again, being a premium car, the City in India starts from the equivalent of Pakistani Rs. 4 million and goes up to Rs. 6.8 million. Although, in India, City is still considered a strong value compared to its competitors.


