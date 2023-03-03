UAE-Based Airline to Start Flights to Saudi Arabia’s Futuristic City ‘Neom’

By Salman Ahmed | Published Mar 3, 2023 | 5:33 pm

One of the leading airlines of UAE, Flydubai, has announced its expansion to four new destinations in Saudi Arabia, including the upcoming futuristic city, Neom.

Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Flydubai, Hamad Obaidalla, declared that Saudi Arabia is carrying forward its journey of economic and tourism growth, in light of this, the airline will provide more options for its passengers to visit Saudi Arabia.

Flydubai will operate flights to Saudi Arabia from Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) Terminal 2. Below are the complete details:

Departure (Dubai) Arrival (Saudi Arabia) Launch Date Flight Number Frequency
Terminal 2 of DXB Neom Airport (NUM) 16 March 2023 FZ 851/852 2 weekly flights
Terminal 2 of DXB Najran Airport (EAM) 18 March 2023 FZ 803/804 3 weekly flights
Terminal 2 of DXB Al Qaisumah-Hafar Al Batin Airport (AQI) 21 March 2023 FZ 837/838 2 weekly flights
Terminal 2 of DXB Gizan Airport (GIZ) 26 April 2023 FZ 801/802 4 weekly flights
About Neom

Neom is a Saudi planned metropolis launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017 as part of his Vision 2030 economic reform plan. The city is supposed to be an innovation and technology center, with an emphasis on sustainability and renewable energy.

It is located in the country’s northwest region and is anticipated to cost $500 billion. The project’s goals include attracting worldwide investment and talent, creating new job opportunities, and transforming Saudi Arabia’s economy.

