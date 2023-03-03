Canada Announces Big Relief for Visit Visa Holders With Job Offers

Canadian Government has extended the deadline for visit visa holders with job offers to apply for a work permit without leaving the country.

People who had a work permit in the last 12 months and are applying under this new policy can also request to start working for their new employer sooner.

Foreign nationals who are in Canada as visitors and who receive a valid job offer will continue to be able to apply for, and receive, a work permit without having to leave the country until February 28th, 2025.

The policy, which was set to expire on 28 February 2022, will now continue until 28 February 2025.

This extension will allow Canadian firms to address their staff shortage.

Before this policy, visit visa holders had to leave Canada to get a work permit after getting a job offer.

In order to be eligible for this scheme, the applicant must meet the following criteria:

