Pakistan to Face Frequent Heatwaves Before June

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned the public about above-normal temperatures and the possibility of multiple heatwaves from March to May.

As reported by the PMD, the long-lasting La-Nina wave has now changed to a neutral state and will continue this way throughout the season.

The department also anticipates near-normal precipitation for most of the country, however slightly less precipitation is expected in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the majority of Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Notwithstanding this, seasonal average temperatures are likely to stay above average, with heatwave episodes likely.

Rabi crops are likely to develop faster due to the expected warmer temperatures, and irrigation requirements for crop production during the Kharif season are expected to rise.

The temperature increase, combined with the dry conditions, may cause the pollen season to begin earlier in Islamabad and Lahore.

Likewise, the atmospheric circumstances indicate the likelihood of heatwaves developing during the season, especially across the country’s plains.

The PMD’s warning stresses the possibility of water stress for agricultural and home requirements throughout the upcoming season. Based on the above-normal temperatures experienced in February, weather expert Jawad Memon forecasted unusually hot summer months in Karachi as well this year.

Due to global warming, Pakistan has undergone considerable temperature spikes in recent years, resulting in longer and more severe summers and heavy rains. Just last year, the country was ravaged by devastating floods triggered by record-breaking monsoon rains.