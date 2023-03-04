Pakistani Pilgrim’s Heart Stopped for 10 Minutes at Masjid-e-Nabvi

A Saudi Arabian rescue team saved a Pakistani man’s life after his heart stopped beating for 10 minutes at Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madinah.

The medical team immediately reached the scene after a 70-year-old pilgrim became unconscious at the Prophet’s Mosque due to cardiac arrest and breathing issues.

Paramedics performed (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) CPR on him with electric tools for 10 minutes until his heartbeat resumed.

The patient was shifted to Al-Safiah Healthcare Center for further treatment. He was discharged after doctors declared him stable. The Al-Safiah Center has treated 7 cases of heart failure, 48 critical respiratory illness cases, and 8 heart attack cases that occurred at courtyards of the Masjid-e-Nabvi since the beginning of this year.

The center has been providing vital medical care to pilgrims visiting the mosque, and its prompt response has saved many lives.