FBR Issues New Transit Trade Rules For Tajikistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday issued a procedure for processing transit trade cargo through the notified ports under Customs Computerized System between Pakistan and Tajikistan.

The FBR issued SRO.286(I)/2023 on Monday to notify Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Rules 2023.

Under the new rules, the procedure would be applicable to Tajikistan’s cargo imported through Karachi Port, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Gwadar Port; and Tajikistan’s cargo to other countries via Karachi Port, Port Muhammad Bin Qasim, Gwadar Port.

Directorate General Reforms and Automation, Karachi shall generate one or more user IDs for the focal person of the relevant Ministry of the Republic of Tajikistan for registration of different categories of users i.e., traders, government organizations, United Nations (UN)’ or

Diplomatic Missions based’ in Tajikistan with Customs Computerized System (CCS).

The foreign entities i.e., traders, government organizations, United Nations (UN), or Diplomatic Missions shall complete the required registration proforma (Annex-I) which shall be submitted to the Customs Computerized System by the relevant Ministry of Republic of Tajikistan electronically.

The foreign entities i.e., traders, government organizations, United Nations (UN), or Diplomatic Missions shall complete the required registration proforma (Annex-I) which shall be submitted to the Customs Computerized System by the relevant Ministry of Republic of Tajikistan electronically. 1022. Issuance of user ID or password to the users by CCS.

On receipt of the requisite information, the CCS shall generate a user ID and password and forward it to the applicant through his registered email address. The user shall have the right to nominate up to three customs clearing agents or brokers to handle his transit cargo in Pakistan. A user can also nominate a transport operator for the handling of cargo i.e., both for filing of GD and transportation of transit cargo by the same logistic entity.

ALSO READ FBR Officials Not Adopting Energy Conservation Measures to Face Action

Before the start of every calendar year, the competent authorities of the two contracting Parties shall exchange an agreed number of permits for goods transport. Said permits must bear a stamp of the competent authority of the State of the contracting party and the signature of an authorized person issuing this permit, rules added.