Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition Brings 90Hz Display and 108MP Camera for $246

Huawei has recently introduced a new addition to its nova 10 lineup, the Youth Edition. This model is currently the most affordable phone in the series.

While the overall design remains familiar and similar to its sibling, the nova 10 SE, there is a significant difference in the display. The nova 10 Youth Edition replaces the OLED panel with a less expensive 6.78-inch, 1080p, 90Hz IPS display.

The fingerprint sensor remains on the side and the bottom bezel is as prominent as before.

Under the hood, the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 chipset, 8 GB of RAM, and either 128 GB or 256 GB of onboard storage. The device comes with HarmonyOS 2.0 pre-installed.

The nova 10 Youth Edition boasts a quad-camera setup featuring a 108MP primary sensor, along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and two 2MP auxiliary units designed for macro and depth sensing. On the front, a 16MP selfie camera resides within a punch-hole cutout on the display. It is capable of 1080p video recording.

A 4,000 mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging is also included.

The device is currently available for purchase in two color options: Crystal Blue or Midnight Black. The price of the phone starts at $246 for the 8 GB/128 GB variant and goes up to $275 for the 8 GB/256 GB variant in China.

Huawei Nova 10 Youth Edition Specifications