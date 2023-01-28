Huawei P60 Pro May Be an Alien Looking Phone [Images]

We’ve seen our fair share of truly weird-looking smartphone cameras and Huawei is no stranger to the idea. In fact, the trend may continue with its upcoming flagship phone, the P60 Pro.

ALSO READ These Pearl Earrings Have Built-in Wireless Earbuds

According to early renders shared by Twitter tipsters, the Huawei P60 Pro is going to have a peculiar-looking main camera that almost looks alien with a giant eye in the center.

As shown in the image, Huawei is sticking with its usual corner camera placement, but it has an interesting design this time. The giant camera lens in the middle is the most notable, with its golden ring making it look like a digital camera.

The secondary cameras at the top and bottom give it a bizarre look due to their odd placement. The one at the bottom appears to be a periscope zoom lens, while the top camera is most likely an ultrawide shooter. A tiny unit can be seen on the side, which could be a macro shooter. Two laser autofocus units are also visible.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About Huawei P60 Series

Rumor has it that this camera setup will include a 50MP Sony IMX888 primary camera, a 50MP IMX858 ultrawide unit, and a 64MP telephoto lens based on the OmniVision OV64B sensor. Huawei’s in-house imaging brand XMAGE can be seen at the edge of the camera island.

The curved screen is expected to be a 6.6-inch OLED panel with 1440p resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The 5,000 mAh battery will have 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. There will most likely be IP68 water and dust resistance.

There is no info on a launch date yet since there have been no official announcements from Huawei so far.