Suzuki Sales Reach All-Time Low Due to Production Issues

Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) sales have hit rock bottom for the second time this year due to insufficient inventory and import restrictions.

As per the latest update from the oft-reliable autojournal, Pak Suzuki sold fewer than 1,000 units in February. This is the automaker’s worst performance yet since countrywide COVID-19 lockdowns in April 2020, which saw production and sales reach zero.

The report cites intermittent production shutdowns and the unavailability of completely knocked down (CKD) kits as the reason for the decline. The automakers have also blamed the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reluctance to approve letters of credit (LCs) for the clearance of imported goods.

In January, Pak Suzuki sold 2,940 cars, observing a massive decline of 74% in monthly sales. The huge decline was due to the poor sales of Suzuki Alto, which went from 6,898 units in December 2022 to just 44 units in January 2023.

In February’s data, the sales of all units will likely be in the high tens or low hundreds. We will know that for sure once official figures from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturer Association (PAMA) arrive.