These Are the Ten Most Unreliable Electric Cars in the World

The most unreliable electric vehicles (EVs) were recently updated by Consumer Reports. The list shows that, despite being pioneers of the EV arena, Tesla Model S and Model X are, once again, among the top 10 most unreliable electric cars.

The publication named the Hyundai Kona EV the least reliable. Similarly, Chevrolet Bolt EUV and Bolt EV hatchback follow the Hyundai Kona EV.

ALSO READ All-New Toyota Prius PHEV Can Power a House For 5 Days

According to Drive Tesla Canada, Consumer Reports gave the Tesla Model S a score of 62 out of 100 overall and a two out of five for predicted reliability, making it less reliable than the average new car.

Despite having the same reliability rating as the sedan, the Tesla Model X scored 52. To clarify, all EVs except the Bolt EV received a two-out-of-five reliability rating.

Free over-the-air software updates fixed many recalls for Teslas. While this makes it easier for the owners, it doesn’t negate the problem. The Model X has had many of the same issues as the Model S, as well as some new ones.

The Rivian R1T electric pickup truck ranks 10th, followed by the Audi e-tron at No. 9 and the Model S at eighth. Consumer Reports’ current list of least reliable EVs includes the Polestar 2, Jaguar I-Pace, and Porsche Taycan.

ALSO READ This is What 2024 Toyota Corolla Might Look Like

Consumer Reports via Drive Tesla Canada lists the 10 most unreliable EVs:

Hyundai Kona Electric Chevrolet Bolt EUV Chevrolet Bolt Tesla Model X Polestar 2 Jaguar I-Pace Porsche Taycan Tesla Model S Audi e-Tron Rivian R1T

Drive Tesla Canada also noted that Consumer Reports hasn’t tested the BMW i7, Fisker Ocean, Hyundai Ioniq 6, or Lucid Air, so they’re not in the reliability rankings.