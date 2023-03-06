This is What 2024 Toyota Corolla Might Look Like

Over the years, Toyota Corolla has transitioned from subcompact to compact class. Despite the size and price upgrade, it still remains among the best-selling cars in the world.

Although Toyota has done a great job of keeping Corolla ownership enthusiasm high across twelve generations, the latest model is starting to feel a bit dated.

The 12th generation Corolla debuted in 2018 with three body styles—hatchback, sedan, and station wagon. It has remained on sale for four years, which seems like an eternity due to the recent debuts of new rival models.

However, with new leadership, something is likely cooking at Toyota. Citing that, the host of the AutoYa info channel on YouTube recently imagined the first look (complete with color choices) of a possible 2024 Toyota Corolla.

The new model could include many more visual updates for the interior and exterior. The car borrows looks from bZ4X and the all-new Prius, with sleek taillights and headlights, a large grille, and a smooth body.

There are no official teasers, no rumors, and no spy shots from any sources as of yet. However, the channel’s pixel master had some amazing ideas based on recent prototypes and Toyota’s new models.