Saquib Ahmad to Head SAP Pakistan, Iraq & Afghanistan

Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan & Afghanistan, has been given additional charge to lead SAP Iraq. He assumed his additional role as the Managing Director Pakistan, Iraq and Afghanistan with effect from March, 2023.

The new role and added responsibility are a result of Saquib’s outstanding performance. He has played a strong leadership role in transforming Pakistan’s public and private sector enterprises into digitally driven entities.

The announcement came soon after the visit of Ahmed Alfaifi, the Senior Vice President & Managing Director of Middle East and Africa North to Pakistan. During his visit, Alfaifi met with key government and public sector officials including Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Mazhar Ali Shah, Secretary Pakistan Railways.

Ahmed Al-Faifi in a message on the company’s internal board congratulated Saquib on his continuous dedication to bringing SAP to new heights. He commended Saquib’s efforts to achieve company goals and contribute to SAP growth in Pakistan.

Ahmed Al-Faifi stated, “SAP is proud to have a dedicated leader like Saquib Ahmad, to look after Iraq along with continuing his role to lead Pakistan and Afghanistan. Saquib has been phenomenal in contributing to the growth of the company and has been delivering outstanding results. He will be working with the Government and private sector in Iraq, for the digitalization of various sectors.

Saquib Ahmad joined SAP Pakistan in 2017. Before joining SAP, he was the Sales and Business Development Director at Oracle-Pakistan and Afghanistan. Previously, he was the Country Director for Pakistan and Afghanistan for Comptel. He began his career with Nokia-Siemens, where he held a variety of roles, including the Sales Director for Middle East.

It is worth noting that SAP is focusing on expansion in Iraq, with operations in the oil and gas sector, retail, and manufacturing. The company aims to drive digitization for the public and private enterprises, and mainly contribute to bringing technological transformation to the evolving economy of Iraq.

Saquib Ahmad, while commenting on his additional role in Iraq said, “I am excited to be given an additional role to lead the digitization in Iraq, after leading Pakistan’s digitization process in main economic sectors.”